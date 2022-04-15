'Ukraine survived 50 days when Russia gave us five'

Ukraine survived 50 days when Russia gave us a maximum of five, says Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy called it 'an achievement of millions of Ukrainians, of everyone who on Feb. 24 made the most important decision of their life – to fight'

AP
AP, Kyiv,
  • Apr 15 2022, 09:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2022, 09:29 ist

 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Ukrainians on Thursday they should be proud of having survived 50 days under Russian attack when the Russians “gave us a maximum of five.”

In his late-night video address, Zelenskyy called it “an achievement of millions of Ukrainians, of everyone who on Feb. 24 made the most important decision of their life – to fight.”

Zelenskyy gave an extensive and almost poetic listing of the many ways in which Ukrainians have helped to fend off the Russian troops, including “those who showed that Russian warships can sail away, even if it's to the bottom” of the sea.

It was his only reference to the Russian missile cruiser Moskva, which sank while being towed to port.

Zelenskyy said he remembered the first day of the invasion when many world leaders, unsure whether Ukraine could survive, advised him to leave the country.

“But they didn't know how brave Ukrainians are, how much we value freedom and the possibility to live the way we want,” Zelenskyy said. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news
World Politics
Vladimir Putin

What's Brewing

Railways to mark 170 years of service on Saturday

Railways to mark 170 years of service on Saturday

Corporate philanthropy: Altruism or badge of honour?

Corporate philanthropy: Altruism or badge of honour?

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight

Indo-Ukrainian couples hold on tight, as war tests love

Indo-Ukrainian couples hold on tight, as war tests love

Around the world in Iftar delicacies

Around the world in Iftar delicacies

First pictures of Alia and Ranbir as husband and wife

First pictures of Alia and Ranbir as husband and wife

In pics | Celebs at Ranbir and Alia's wedding

In pics | Celebs at Ranbir and Alia's wedding

Mumbai's Dabbawalas take off for 'festival break'

Mumbai's Dabbawalas take off for 'festival break'

Dog therapy brings solace to displaced Ukrainian kids

Dog therapy brings solace to displaced Ukrainian kids

Fish bones hold secrets of past climate change

Fish bones hold secrets of past climate change

 