Ukraine's latest need: 50 mn LED light bulbs

Ukraine's latest need: 50 mn LED light bulbs to ease power shortfalls

LED bulbs use on average 75 per cent less energy than traditional bulbs and last up to 10 times longer

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 14 2022, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 17:15 ist
A view shows apartment buildings without electricity during a power outage after critical civil infrastructure was hit by Russian drone attacks: Credit: Reuters

While Kyiv's allies pledged more than $1 billion in aid on Tuesday, they also promised energy-efficient LED bulbs to ease power shortfalls and help Ukraine get through freezing winter months as Russia pounds the country's infrastructure.

They made the pledge at a global meeting, hosted by France, to discuss what could be offered between now and March to maintain water, food, energy, health and transport during Ukraine's typically frigid winter.

The European Commission said it would provide up to 30 million light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that 50 million such bulbs would significantly reduce the power shortfall in the country.

Also Read:  Kremlin says Ukrainian war crimes claims are a lie

LED bulbs use on average 75 per cent less energy than traditional bulbs and last up to 10 times longer.

"I hope that other partners will follow us," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the conference.

She added that energy savings from a full deployment of 50 million LED bulbs to Ukrainian homes would amount to one gigawatt of electricity, equivalent to the annual production of a nuclear power plant.

Russia has been pounding Ukraine's energy infrastructure since October, destroying or damaging half of it.

Ukraine's Economy Minister Yulia Svyridenko said a free programme for people to exchange LED bulbs will be introduced soon, ultimately helping to reduce power consumption by 7-10 per cent at peak times.

Also Read: Kyiv rocked by predawn explosions

"One hand, we are increasing energy production and distribution," Svyridenko said in a statement. "And on the other hand, we are implementing energy efficiency measures that can help us survive the winter and reduce energy consumption." 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
power
LED
World news

What's Brewing

Ukraine's latest need: 50 mn LED light bulbs

Ukraine's latest need: 50 mn LED light bulbs

Inside a Lego factory, where Christmas wishes come true

Inside a Lego factory, where Christmas wishes come true

Aryan Khan, AB In-Bev to launch their own vodka brand

Aryan Khan, AB In-Bev to launch their own vodka brand

Tawang Clash: Remote, undefined India-China border

Tawang Clash: Remote, undefined India-China border

Year-ender: Celebs who became parents in 2022

Year-ender: Celebs who became parents in 2022

Ukraine war: Kherson hunts for traitors

Ukraine war: Kherson hunts for traitors

Christmas 2022: Best smartwatch gift options

Christmas 2022: Best smartwatch gift options

Neymar cleared of corruption over Barcelona transfer

Neymar cleared of corruption over Barcelona transfer

 