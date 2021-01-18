UN troubled by Alexei Navalny arrest, calls for release

UN 'deeply troubled' by Alexei Navalny's arrest, calls for 'immediate release'

AFP
AFP, Geneva,
  • Jan 18 2021, 18:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2021, 18:36 ist
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The United Nations human rights office said Monday it was deeply troubled by the arrest of Alexei Navalny, and called for the Russian opposition leader's immediate release.

"We are deeply troubled by the arrest of Alexei Navalny, and call for his immediate release and for his due process rights to be respected in line with the rule of law. We reiterate our call for a thorough and impartial investigation into his poisoning," UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet's office said in a tweet.

