UN 'deeply troubled' by Alexei Navalny's arrest, calls for 'immediate release'

"We are deeply troubled by the arrest of Alexei Navalny, and call for his immediate release and for his due process rights to be respected in line with the rule of law. We reiterate our call for a thorough and impartial investigation into his poisoning," UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet's office said in a tweet.