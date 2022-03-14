UN says 596 civilians killed since Ukraine war began

UN says 596 civilians killed since Ukraine war began

The UNHRC said that 43 of those killed were children, while 57 were injured

AP
AP, Geneva,
  • Mar 14 2022, 00:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2022, 01:32 ist
A child watches animation films provided by an NGO in the first reception center for refugees in Medyka, southeastern Poland, at the Polish-Ukrainian border. Credit: AFP Photo

The UN human rights office says at least 596 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the war, and at least 1,067 have been injured.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said Sunday that 43 of those killed were children, while 57 were injured.

The Geneva-based office had documented 579 civilian deaths and 1,002 injured a day earlier.

It said most recorded civilian casualties were caused “by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area,” such as shelling from heavy artillery and missile strikes.

UN officials said they believe the actual number of casualties is “considerably higher” than so far recorded because the receipt of information has been delayed and many reports still need to be corroborated.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

United Nations
Russia
Ukraine
war
UNHRC

What's Brewing

MP shocker: Men sexually harass women in public view

MP shocker: Men sexually harass women in public view

Six Indian boxers clinch gold at ASBC Championships

Six Indian boxers clinch gold at ASBC Championships

'Dune,' 'Power of the Dog' lead BAFTA film awards race

'Dune,' 'Power of the Dog' lead BAFTA film awards race

China wrestles worst virus outbreak in two years

China wrestles worst virus outbreak in two years

After BJP's win in UP, bulldozer tattoos are a rage

After BJP's win in UP, bulldozer tattoos are a rage

 