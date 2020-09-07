US bullying firms: China on SMIC sanctions

China's foreign ministry said on Monday the US was "blatantly bullying" Chinese firms and urged it to stop oppressing foreign companies, in response to news of potential US sanctions against Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), China's largest chipmaker.

The ministry's spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comments at a daily news briefing.

On Friday, Reuters reported that the US Department of Defense might block American companies from providing goods and services to SMIC.