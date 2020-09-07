US bullying firms: China on SMIC sanctions

US bullying firms: China on SMIC sanctions

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Sep 07 2020, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2020, 15:44 ist
A security officer stands outside a building of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) during its grand opening in Shanghai. Credit: Reuters

China's foreign ministry said on Monday the US was "blatantly bullying" Chinese firms and urged it to stop oppressing foreign companies, in response to news of potential US sanctions against Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), China's largest chipmaker.

US sanctions 24 Chinese companies over role in South China Sea

The ministry's spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comments at a daily news briefing.

On Friday, Reuters reported that the US Department of Defense might block American companies from providing goods and services to SMIC.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
China
US sanctions
US China Trade War

What's Brewing

The Lead: 'Contagion' actor John Hawkes on the movie

The Lead: 'Contagion' actor John Hawkes on the movie

Manhunt underway after stabbings in Birmingham, England

Manhunt underway after stabbings in Birmingham, England

England T20 competition spurs on Jos Buttler

England T20 competition spurs on Jos Buttler

All you need to know about Floating Rate Savings Bonds

All you need to know about Floating Rate Savings Bonds

 