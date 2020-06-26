US House of Representatives passes Democratic police reform bill

US House passes Democratic police reform bill

Reuters
  • Jun 26 2020, 09:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 09:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The US House of Representatives approved a controversial Democratic police reform bill on Thursday, sending the measure to the Senate despite opposition from President Donald Trump and his Republican allies in Congress.

The Democratic-controlled House voted 236-181 roughly along party lines to adopt the legislation, one month to the day after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody sparked weeks of worldwide protests over police brutality, especially against African-Americans.

But the Democratic bill, which mandates concrete changes in law and policy to rein in police misconduct, is unlikely to be passed in its current form in the Republican-led Senate, where Democrats blocked a Republican reform measure on Wednesday.

United States
Black Lives Matter

