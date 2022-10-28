US House Speaker Pelosi's husband violently assaulted

US House Speaker Pelosi's husband violently assaulted

'The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation,' the statement said

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Oct 28 2022, 18:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2022, 18:41 ist
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" after a break-in at the couple's California home early on Friday, her office said in a statement.

"The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation," the statement said.

"Mr Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time," it added.

