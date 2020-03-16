US made unreasonable representations after summoning, says China

US made unreasonable representations, says China

China's foreign ministry said on Monday the United States made unreasonable representations after China's ambassador to the U.S. was summoned over remarks by a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman suggesting that the U.S. may have brought the coronavirus to China.

"On the spot, China made counter-representations to the U.S. over the attacks and smears that some senior U.S. officials and congressmen made towards China," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters during a daily briefing.

Geng said the two countries should improve cooperation and address the issue of global health safety together as the coronavirus spreads throughout the world. 

