US notches record 68,428 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

The United States on Thursday set yet another record for new coronavirus cases with 68,428 infections recorded in 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
In that period the death toll also climbed by 974 people, the Baltimore-based university's tracker showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Friday).
That brought the total death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 138,201, and the total number of cases to 3,560,364.
Unfamiliar territory for Indian bridal industry
World's first e-pilgrimage at France's Lourdes shrine
Covid-19: What is Thailand doing that others are not?
Tracking the Pied Cuckoos, a tech challenge
DH Podcast | The Lead: Revisiting cartoons amid crisis
Florida is the new epicenter of coronavirus outbreak