US notches record 68,428 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

US notches record 68,428 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jul 17 2020, 10:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2020, 10:27 ist
An oversized mask adorns the face of a replica Statue of Liberty. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

The United States on Thursday set yet another record for new coronavirus cases with 68,428 infections recorded in 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

In that period the death toll also climbed by 974 people, the Baltimore-based university's tracker showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Friday).

That brought the total death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 138,201, and the total number of cases to 3,560,364.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

US
COVID-19
Coronavirus

