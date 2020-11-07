US presidential election: Joe Biden to address nation

US presidential election: Joe Biden to address the nation

Biden will speak later in the day from his home city of Wilmington, Delaware

AFP
AFP, Wilmington, United States,
  • Nov 07 2020, 00:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 00:07 ist
Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

Joe Biden will deliver an address to the nation Friday evening as he takes the lead in voting in key states needed to win the US presidential election, a campaign official said.

Biden -- who has stopped short of claiming victory but has been called "president-elect" by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi -- will speak later in the day from his home city of Wilmington, Delaware, the official said on condition of anonymity.

