US Prez Donald Trump hopes for COVID-19 vaccine by end of year, 'maybe before'

US President Donald Trump gave an upbeat assessment Friday of the chances of developing a COVID-19 vaccine, saying he hoped one will be ready by the end of 2020.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

"We are looking to get it by the end of the year if we can, maybe before," Trump said, as he delivered an update on the race for a vaccine.

"We think we are going to have some very good results coming out very quickly," he told reporters in the Rose Garden of the White House.