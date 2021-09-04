US probing fatal Tesla crash that killed pedestrian

52-year-old man fixing a flat tire on the Long Island Expressway in New York was killed when he was struck by a Tesla

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Sep 04 2021, 03:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2021, 03:47 ist
US auto safety regulators on Friday disclosed they are investigating a July 26 fatal crash in New York involving a Tesla. Credit: Reuters File Photo

US auto safety regulators on Friday disclosed they are investigating a July 26 fatal crash in New York involving a Tesla that may have been using an advanced driver assistance system.

In July, several media outlets reported a 52-year-old man fixing a flat tire on the Long Island Expressway in New York was killed when he was struck by a Tesla.

An agency spokeswoman told Reuters Friday the agency was aware of the "July 26 incident involving a Tesla vehicle on the Long Island Expressway in New York and has launched a Special Crash Investigation team to investigate the crash."

The agency's probe into the New York crash has not been previously reported.

Tesla
United States
World news

