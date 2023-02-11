US says it shot down object over Alaska, size of small car

A US fighter jet on Friday shot down over Alaska a high-altitude object that was the size of a small car, on the order of President Joe Biden, the White House said on Friday.
White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters many details were unknown about the object but the United States expected to recover the object after it landed in U.S. territorial waters.
It was unclear where the object came from, Kirby said. "We don't know who owns this object," he said.
He said the object went down on the far northeastern part of Alaska near the Canadian border. He said the American pilot's assessment was that no human was onboard.
The United States on Feb. 4 shot down a Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon that transited the United States.
Kirby was careful not to classify the object as a balloon.
He said the knowledge about the new object and its track first came to U.S. attention on Thursday night.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The aesthetics of education
Now, tourists from G20 nations can use UPI in India
Spanish art cinema revivalist Carlos Saura dead at 91
Amsterdam to ban cannabis outdoors in red-light area
Croatian restaurant has one pot meals by robotic chef
Spielberg gushes over 'outstanding' RRR to Rajamouli
3rd edition of Khelo India Winter Games begins in J&K
SpaceX ignites Starship rocket in crucial pad test
In Pics | Top 6 most anticipated games of 2023