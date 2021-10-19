Won't join Afghanistan talks announced by Russia: US

US says won't join Afghanistan talks announced by Russia

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Oct 19 2021, 00:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 00:57 ist
US State Department spokesman Ned Price. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The United States said Monday it will not join talks on Afghanistan announced for this week by Russia and also involving China and Pakistan.

"We look forward to engaging in that forum going forward, but we're not in a position to take part this week," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United States
Russia
Afghanistan
China
Taliban
World news
Pakistani

What's Brewing

Kerala couple sails in a cooking vessel to get hitched

Kerala couple sails in a cooking vessel to get hitched

Drug addicts forced into withdrawal under Taliban rule

Drug addicts forced into withdrawal under Taliban rule

Dirtier trains, less newsprint: Energy crisis fallout

Dirtier trains, less newsprint: Energy crisis fallout

Why the 9-storey police quarters in Bengaluru tilted

Why the 9-storey police quarters in Bengaluru tilted

Mild tremors shake life's big foundation

Mild tremors shake life's big foundation

Hard test for Bengaluru's skeletal cycling lane network

Hard test for Bengaluru's skeletal cycling lane network

 