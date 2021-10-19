US says won't join Afghanistan talks announced by Russia

The United States said Monday it will not join talks on Afghanistan announced for this week by Russia and also involving China and Pakistan.
"We look forward to engaging in that forum going forward, but we're not in a position to take part this week," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
