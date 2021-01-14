US Senate to not convene this week to impeach Trump

US Senate will not convene this week amid Trump impeachment: McConnell spokesman

As US House nears impeaching Trump, Senate Republicans were considering to start trial by January 15

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jan 14 2021, 00:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2021, 00:12 ist
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Credit: AFP Photo

US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell will not use emergency powers to immediately reconvene the chamber this week as the House moves forward with its vote on President Donald Trump's impeachment, his spokesman said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday.

The House is expected to vote Wednesday on impeaching Trump following last week's riot in the US Capitol, and House Democratic leaders have said they could send it to the Senate as soon as this week.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Donald Trump
United States
US Presidential Elections 2020

What's Brewing

'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie

'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie

Covid-19: One mask is good, would two be better?

Covid-19: One mask is good, would two be better?

Promising new antibodies against novel Covid-19 found

Promising new antibodies against novel Covid-19 found

Crashed Sriwijaya plane was out of service for 9 months

Crashed Sriwijaya plane was out of service for 9 months

 