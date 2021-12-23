US Supreme Court to take up Biden vaccine mandate cases

US Supreme Court to take up Biden vaccine mandate cases

The court delayed a decision on whether to allow the two policies to go into effect nationwide

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Dec 23 2021, 05:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 05:37 ist
The US Supreme Court. Credit: AFP photo

The US Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to take up disputes over the Biden administration's nationwide vaccine-or-testing Covid-19 mandate for large businesses and a separate vaccine requirement for healthcare workers.

The brief court order said the court will hear oral arguments on Jan. 7 in the two cases. The court delayed a decision on whether to allow the two policies to go into effect nationwide.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United States
Coronavirus vaccine
Supreme Court
World news

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Bommai govt tables anti-conversion bill

DH Toon | Bommai govt tables anti-conversion bill

Challenges in dealing with tuberculosis

Challenges in dealing with tuberculosis

What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics

What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics

Why a Chinese company dominates electric car batteries

Why a Chinese company dominates electric car batteries

Here's what 2021 had for Indian wrestling

Here's what 2021 had for Indian wrestling

Snowfall, rain likely in Kashmir from December 26

Snowfall, rain likely in Kashmir from December 26

Young Taliban fighters face the challenge of peace

Young Taliban fighters face the challenge of peace

Will 'The Matrix Resurrections' soar at the box office?

Will 'The Matrix Resurrections' soar at the box office?

Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch

Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch

 