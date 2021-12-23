US Supreme Court to take up Biden vaccine mandate cases

The US Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to take up disputes over the Biden administration's nationwide vaccine-or-testing Covid-19 mandate for large businesses and a separate vaccine requirement for healthcare workers.
The brief court order said the court will hear oral arguments on Jan. 7 in the two cases. The court delayed a decision on whether to allow the two policies to go into effect nationwide.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | Bommai govt tables anti-conversion bill
Challenges in dealing with tuberculosis
What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics
Why a Chinese company dominates electric car batteries
Here's what 2021 had for Indian wrestling
Snowfall, rain likely in Kashmir from December 26
Young Taliban fighters face the challenge of peace
Will 'The Matrix Resurrections' soar at the box office?
Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch