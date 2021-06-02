US suspends tariffs on UK, India, EU nations in digital tax dispute: USTR

US suspends tariffs on UK, India, EU in tax dispute

The US government announced Wednesday it is suspending for six months any punitive tariffs on Britain, India and four European nations while it works to resolve a dispute over digital services taxes.

"The United States is focused on finding a multilateral solution to a range of key issues related to international taxation, including our concerns with digital services taxes," US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement.

