US to provide monkeypox vaccines at Pride events

US to provide monkeypox vaccines at Pride events

US cases have quickly soared to 13,500 since May, when the current outbreak began in Europe

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Aug 18 2022, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2022, 22:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Monkeypox vaccines will be made available at Gay Pride and other events as part of a new pilot program to stem the fast spread of the virus, US health authorities said Thursday.

US cases have quickly soared to 13,500 since May, when the current outbreak began in Europe. Latest official data shows 98 per cent of cases have been among men, and 93 per cent among men reporting recent sexual contact with other men.

Hispanic and Black people are both disproportionately impacted.

The federal government "is launching a pilot program that will provide up to 50,000 doses from the national stockpile to be made available for Pride and other events," White House monkeypox response coordinator Bob Fenton told reporters.

Notable upcoming events include Black Pride in Atlanta and Southern Decadence in New Orleans, both around Labor Day on September 5 and the preceding weekend.

The reopening of colleges this fall is also expected to accelerate the spread.

Also Read | WHO urges caution after dog catches monkeypox

State health departments can put in orders based on the size of the event and its ability to reach attendees at highest risk, added Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walenksy.

But she added that since the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine comes in two doses, recipients will be advised that they won't receive instant protection at the event itself and must follow up on their second shot.

Overall, the US has delivered around one million vaccine doses to state and other local jurisdictions, and will start to make available for order an additional 1.8 million doses from next week, said Fenton.

The federal government will also be sending out 50,000 courses of antiviral treatment TPOXX.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized a new procedure for injecting the vaccine -- in between the upper layers of the skin rather than deeper, beneath it -- to get five times more out of the same amount of substance.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Monkeypox
Vaccines
United States
Gay Pride
World news

What's Brewing

700 mn tonne of CO2 can be saved if people cycle: Study

700 mn tonne of CO2 can be saved if people cycle: Study

Covid jab coverage in poorer countries hits 50%

Covid jab coverage in poorer countries hits 50%

Govt's face recognition system can see through mask

Govt's face recognition system can see through mask

Over 30% of Indian employees want to change jobs: PwC

Over 30% of Indian employees want to change jobs: PwC

NASA's giant SLS rocket on launchpad for Moon trip

NASA's giant SLS rocket on launchpad for Moon trip

 