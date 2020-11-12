US will soon pass 10 million Covid-19 infections: WHO

Reuters
Reuters, Brasilia,
  • Nov 12 2020, 00:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2020, 00:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP

The United States will soon pass 10 million Covid-19 infections as record-breaking numbers of cases continue, the World Health Organization's regional office said on Wednesday.

The Pan-American Health Organization warned that Covid-19 cases are still surging in the Americas, averaging 150,000 a day in last week, it's Assistant Director Jarbas Barbosa said. Parts of Canada, some states in Mexico, including the capital, are experiencing spikes, he said.

