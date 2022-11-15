Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for restoration of peace in G20 speech: EU ambassador

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an "impassioned, yet detailed" speech at the G20 summit on Tuesday, the European Union ambassador to Indonesia said on Twitter.

Ambassador Vincent Piket said Zelenskyy called for "the restoration of peace in and respect for the UN Charter, the principle of territorial integrity in Ukraine."

Ukraine President Zelensky addressing the G20 summit in Bali. Impassioned yet detailed speech calling for the restoration of peace in and respect for the UN Charter, the principle of territorial integrity in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/fxsXIpsuKV — Vincent Piket (@DubesUniEropa) November 15, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had on Monday visited the newly recaptured southern city of Kherson, the biggest prize yet won by Ukrainian forces, where he has accused Russian forces of committing war crimes before they fled last week.

