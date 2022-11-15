Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for peace in G20 speech

Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for restoration of peace in G20 speech: EU ambassador

The EU ambassador said Zelenskyy gave an impassioned yet detailed speech at the G20 summit

Reuters
Reuters, Nusa Dua, Indoensia,
  • Nov 15 2022, 12:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2022, 13:16 ist
Ukraine President Zelensky addressing the G20 summit in Bali. Photo Credit: Twitter / @DubesUniEropa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an "impassioned, yet detailed" speech at the G20 summit on Tuesday, the European Union ambassador to Indonesia said on Twitter.

Ambassador Vincent Piket said Zelenskyy called for "the restoration of peace in and respect for the UN Charter, the principle of territorial integrity in Ukraine."

Also Read | Zelenskyy visits recaptured Kherson, says investigators document hundreds of Russian war crimes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had on Monday visited the newly recaptured southern city of Kherson, the biggest prize yet won by Ukrainian forces, where he has accused Russian forces of committing war crimes before they fled last week.
 

 

