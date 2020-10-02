We have it totally under control: Donald Trump's most notable quotes on the coronavirus

After months of playing down its significance, refusing to wear a mask and holding large campaign rallies as the coronavirus spreads across the United States, US President Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19. Here are some of Trump's most notable and colourful statements on the illness.

"We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China. It's going to be just fine."

Trump in January at the start of the pandemic.

"It's going to disappear. One day, it's like a miracle -- it will disappear."

Trump still publicly upbeat in February.

"I'd rate it a 10."

Trump gives himself top marks for his response to the virus in March.

"I just don't want to be doing -- somehow sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful Resolute Desk, the great Resolute Desk, I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens, I don't know, somehow I don't see it for myself. I just don't. Maybe I'll change my mind."

Trump tells the world in April he doesn't like wearing face masks.

"Then I see the disinfectant which knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside for almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it'd be interesting to check that."

"So, supposing we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it's ultraviolet or just very powerful light, and I think you said, that hasn't been checked but you're gonna test it. And then I said, supposing it brought the light inside the body, which you can either do either through the skin or some other way."

Trump floats unscientific cures in April.

"I think that the World Health Organization should be ashamed of themselves, because they're like the public relations agency for China."

Attacking the WHO and China in April.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"