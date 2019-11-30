WH condemns London attack, pledges Britain full support

The White House condemned an attack that took place in the area of the London Bridge on Friday, and pledged "full support to our ally, the United Kingdom," said White House spokesperson Judd Deere.

British police shot a man after a number of people were stabbed in the London Bridge area. A video posted on Twitter shows a group of about half a dozen men wrestling with someone on the ground on the sidewalk of the bridge.

"President (Donald) Trump has been briefed on this morning's attack at the London Bridge and is monitoring the situation," Deere said in a written statement. "The United States strongly condemns all horrific acts of violence on innocent people, and we pledge our full support to our ally, the United Kingdom."