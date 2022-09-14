WHO chief says end in sight for Covid-19 pandemic

WHO chief Tedros says end in sight for Covid-19 pandemic

We are not there yet. But the end is in sight, Tedros told reporters

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 14 2022, 20:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 20:07 ist
Director-General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Credit: AFP Photo

The World Health Organisation's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the world had never been in a better position to end the Covid-19 pandemic and urged nations to keep up their efforts against the coronavirus.

"We are not there yet. But the end is in sight," Tedros told reporters at a virtual press conference. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Covid-19
World Health Organisation
Covid-19 pandemic
Coronavirus
World news
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

What's Brewing

Another Covid variant BA.4.6 is spreading: What we know

Another Covid variant BA.4.6 is spreading: What we know

'Just doing my job', says record-setting Nepali climber

'Just doing my job', says record-setting Nepali climber

'Sticky, spiky grip': How do ants crawl on walls?

'Sticky, spiky grip': How do ants crawl on walls?

Ukraine designer evokes pain of war at NY fashion show

Ukraine designer evokes pain of war at NY fashion show

Ferrari woos super rich with $400K, petrol-fuelled SUV

Ferrari woos super rich with $400K, petrol-fuelled SUV

Queen and I shook hands: Former Karnataka MP

Queen and I shook hands: Former Karnataka MP

Over 7,800 artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu

Over 7,800 artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu

 