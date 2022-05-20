WHO worried monkeypox could spread in Europe in summer

WHO concerned monkeypox could spread in Europe as people party over summer

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  May 20 2022, 21:34 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 21:34 ist
Illustrative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The World Health Organization's European chief said on Friday he is concerned that the spread of monkeypox could accelerate in the region as people gather for parties and festivals over the summer months.

"As we enter the summer season in the European region, with mass gatherings, festivals and parties, I am concerned that transmission could accelerate, as the cases currently being detected are among those engaging in sexual activity, and the symptoms are unfamiliar to many," WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge said in a statement.

World Health Organization
Monkeypox
World news

