Will pardon a very important person, will not be Snowden: Donald Trump

Will pardon very important person, not Snowden: Trump

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Aug 18 2020, 09:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2020, 09:54 ist
"Doing a pardon tomorrow on someone who is very, very important," Trump told reporters on Air Force One. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he will pardon a "very, very important" person on Tuesday, but it will not be leaker Edward Snowden or his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

"Doing a pardon tomorrow on someone who is very, very important," Trump told reporters on Air Force One. He declined to offer further details except to say it was not Flynn or Snowden, a former US National Security Agency contractor now living in Russia who has been charged with leaking secret information.

