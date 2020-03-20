Woman with coronavirus gives birth to healthy baby in Greece

COVID-19: Woman gives birth to healthy baby in Greece

A woman who tested positive for coronavirus gave birth to a healthy baby at an Athens hospital, Greek media reported on Thursday.

The 24-year-old woman and her partner had both tested positive before the delivery on Wednesday, but the first test on the baby came back negative for COVID-19.

"The virus is not transmitted by the placenta," the director of maternity at Attikon Hospital told Greek national broadcaster ERT.

The hospital had prepared for the birth by installing a confined area in the ward and the doctors all wore three pairs of gloves, protective glasses and masks to perform the caesarean section.

"It was a unique experience," an obstetrician told ERT.

The mother must remain in isolation for the next 14 days and will only be able to hold her baby at the end of that period.

