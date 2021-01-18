World on brink of a 'catastrophic moral failure': WHO chief says on Covid-19 vaccine distribution

'World on brink of a catastrophic moral failure'

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Jan 18 2021, 16:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2021, 16:51 ist
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva Switzerland. Credit: Reuters File photo

The head of the World Health Organization said on Monday that the world was on the brink of a "catastrophic moral failure" on distributing vaccines, urging countries and manufacturers to share Covid-19 doses more fairly around the world.

"Not only does this me-first approach leave the world's poorest and most vulnerable at risk, it is also self-defeating," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the opening of the body's annual Executive Board meeting.

"Ultimately these actions will only prolong the pandemic."

