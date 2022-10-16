Xi says China put people first in Covid-19 pandemic

Xi said China had 'protected people's safety and health to the highest degree'

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Oct 16 2022, 08:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2022, 08:49 ist
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Credit: AFP Photo

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Sunday that China had put "the people and their lives first" when dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic as he spoke at the start of a major Communist Party meeting in Beijing.

Also Read — China's Xi says full control over Hong Kong achieved, determined on Taiwan

Xi said China had "protected people's safety and health to the highest degree and achieved significant positive results in coordinating epidemic prevention and control and social and economic development".

