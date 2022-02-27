Zelenskyy welcomes offers to moderate talks with Russia

Diplomatic efforts to end the bloodshed have so far faltered

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  Feb 27 2022, 02:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2022, 02:08 ist

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is welcoming efforts to open talks with Russia.

In a video message Saturday, Zelenskyy said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev offered to help organise talks and that “we can only welcome that.”

Zelenskyy offered Friday to negotiate a key Russian demand: that Ukraine declares itself neutral and abandon its ambition of joining NATO. But the movement to actually advance any diplomacy has appeared to sputter.

