Peruvian archaeologists have discovered some 30 pre-Inca era graves in a cemetery belonging to the Chancay people, a group who inhabited valleys of Peru's central coast from 1000 to 1500 AD.
The newly found 800-year-old graves have allowed specialists to know more about the Chancay culture, which has been little researched, Pieter Van Dalen, archeologist at San Marcos university, told Reuters.
Also Read | Switzerland gives back 2,500-year-old sculpture to Peru
"In the last year we have discovered more than 2,000 burials in different cemeteries of the Chancay culture," he added.
Television footage show archaeologists brushing dust off vases in different shapes with visible artwork in the cemetery.
The graves unearthed belong to people from different social classes, according to Van Dalen, who noted some were found at up to five meters (16.4 feet) below the surface and belonged to Chancay's elite.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Peruvian archaeologists unearth 30 pre-Inca era graves
Snow up high, flooding down below in Los Angeles
Kolkata: City of Joyful eating
The cradles of green, Bremen & Bremerhaven, beckon
Strides of pride
And Tintin lives on
DH Toon | A fine host
French documentary, Spanish girl win big at Berlinale
The responsibility to ensure better inclusion of women