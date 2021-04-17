Royal family posts never-before-seen photo of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

A previously unseen image of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip has gone viral. The photograph was taken during the couple's visit to Scotland and was shared on the Royal Family's official Instagram page.

“The Queen wishes to share this private photograph taken with The Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland in 2003,” reads the caption.

“Her Majesty and the Royal Family are grateful for all the messages of condolence from around the world and have been touched to see and hear so many people sharing fond memories of The Duke, in celebration of his life,” the caption continues.

The post has received a lot of attention. On social media, people expressed their condolences and paid tribute to the late Prince.

"Such a lovely photo, they look just like a regular couple relaxing and enjoying each other’s company 💗" wrote a user.

While another user commented, "With you all in spirit today and holding you all in our prayers"

"What an utterly beautiful picture, of a couple that's been in love for over a 70 years. If I can just have a smidge of the love they have had over those years then I'll be happy" shared another user.

Philip passed away at the age of 99 on April 9, 2021. For 73 years, he had been married to the Queen.

