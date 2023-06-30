Smaller than a grain of salt: 'Louis Vuitton' handbag sold for whopping Rs 51.7 lakh in US

A tiny bag as small as a "grain of salt and narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle” has been sold at an auction in New York for an astonishing $63,000 (Rs 51.7 lakh), reported CNN.
The maker—MSCHF—has replicated the neon green bag after the Louis Vuitton Monogram OnTheGo handbag. Measuring just 657x222x700 micrometres, this bag has had the internet talking ever since its launch earlier this month.
An art collective based out of New York, MSCHF is known for its freakish and off-beat products. Established in 2016, reappropriating art works of commercial objects is their area of expertise.
“As a once-functional object like a handbag becomes smaller and smaller its object status becomes steadily more abstracted until it is purely a brand signifier,” the collective said, describing the microscopic handbag.
The art collective has previously also made 'Satan Shoe', collaborating with rapper Lil Nas X. Apparently, a drop of human blood was used in the midsole of this shoe.
MSCHF has also launched more than 650+ pairs of Nike Air Max 97 in the past. The multi-billion dollar company had sued MSCHF on copyright charges for this. Later, both the
firms reached a deal wherein the art collective voluntarily recalled the sneakers.
Interestingly, MSCHF did not seek Louis Vuitton's permission before using their design or logo for the 'microscopic' handbag.
