IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: Battle of equals to decide who rules the season
updated: Oct 11 2020, 17:11 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow live ball-by-ball updates from match 27 between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
16:41
Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav.
16:38
If at all one team has a slight upper hand in any department, it's the experience in Mumbai Indians' pace bowling arsenal. Both Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, with years of experience behind them, could be the difference in the most sought-after contest of this edition.
16:38
Good evening and welcome to the coverage of match 27of the 2020 Indian Premier League. This evening Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indiansface Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals.
Mumbai Indians squad:
Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.
Delhi Capitals' strengths:
If at all one team has a slight upper hand in any department, it's the experience in Mumbai Indians' pace bowling arsenal. Both Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, with years of experience behind them, could be the difference in the most sought-after contest of this edition.
