IPL 2020 FINAL - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: MI are clear favourites to snag fifth title
updated: Nov 10 2020, 18:23 ist
It's the grand finale of the Indian Premier League 2020. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from the final between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
18:22
Form Guide (last five matches)
Mumbai Indians:W-L-W-W-L
Delhi Capitals:W-L-W-L-L
18:13
The stats will tell why Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians deserve to be in this year's final.
Kagiso Rabada (DC), Jasprit Bumrah (MI) and Trent Boult (MI) the three leading wicket takers for the season with 29, 27 and 22 wickets respectively. All three will feature tonight.
Shikhar Dhawan of DC (603 runs), Ishan Kishan of MI (483 runs) and Quinton de Kock (483 runs) are third, fourth and fifth leading run scorers for the season. While Dhawan has hit most fours (64), Kishan with 29 sixes is leading the chart of batsmen with most sixes.
18:12
Delhi Capitals top performers this season
Leading wicket taker: Kagiso Rabada (29 wicklets)
Leading run scorer: Shikhar Dhawan (603 runs)
18:09
Mumbai Indians top performers this season
Leading wicket taker: Jasprit Bumrah (27 wicklets)
Leading run scorer: Ishan Kishan (483 runs)
18:04
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Head to Head
Matches played: 27
Mumbai Indians: 15
Delhi Capitals: 12
Matches played in UAE: 4
Mumbai Indians: 3
Delhi Capitals: 1
18:01
Good evening and welcome to the coverage of the Grand Final of IPL 2020. After nearly two months of thrilling action we are down to two teams, four-time champions Mumbai Indians and first time finalist Delhi Capitals to battle for the IPL 2020 title.
17:02
The SWOT for DC
Strengths: DC's bowlers have taken them to the final. They have the current Purple Cap holder and the bowler with the fastest delivery in IPL history. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have troubled batsmen all through the season. Rabada can bowl at any stage of the innings and get wickets. R Ashwin and Axar Patel have got wickets and also contained the run flow when needed.
Weaknesses: They are likely to open with Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis after their success in DC's last encounter. If one of them fails, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer need to step up and take the team home. Inconsistent batting and poor application have caused most of DC’s losses this season.
Opportunities: It took 13 years but a maiden IPL trophy is within Delhi's reach.
Threats: The players will likely feel the huge pressure of the big occasion. That might lead to mistakes at crucial points in the match. Senior players like R Ashwin and Shikhar Dhawan should encourage the younger lot to play with freedom without worrying about the result.
17:02
The SWOT for MI
Strengths: MI’s bowling has been outstanding and has been the season's best attack by far. Two of the three leading wicket-takers for the season - Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult - belong to MI. While Bumrah uses his yorkers and variations to great effect, Boult troubles batsmen with early swing. Although he has been benched in recent matches, James Pattinson did well in the first phase of the tournament. Rahul Chahar has been a brilliant spinner who takes wickets and contains runs. Krunal Pandya has supported them well.
Weaknesses: Nathan Coulter-Nile has got just three wickets in six matches. He seems to be preferred over Pattinson due to his lower-order batting strength. With MI's considerable batting depth, is Coulter-Nile really needed? Pattinson already has 11 wickets and has done pretty well so far. In the biggest match of the season, Pattinson may be the better choice.
Opportunities: MI are already the most successful IPL team and one of the best T20 sides of all time. An unprecedented fifth title would etch the team's name in history and raise the team's stature that much higher than all others.
Threats: They should be wary of the injuries to key players. Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult have both been injured recently. If they have not fully recovered and take the field, their performances could be hampered. They may also aggravate their injuries and do more damage.
