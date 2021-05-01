IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE: Inconsistent MI take on high-flying CSK

— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) May 1, 2021
Chennai Super Kings Threats: For all its glory and success in the league, MI remains CSK’s bogey team. In 2019, MI clinched its fourth IPL title beating CSK in a last-ball thriller. In that season, MI and CSK had locked horns four times and on all four occasions, MI emerged victorious in every match. It was only back in 2014 that CSK had managed to win all its matches against MI. No matter the form, MI manages to emerge victorious in this fixture. The history remains a pertinent threat to CSK’s cause in this mat.
Chennai Super Kings Opportunities: Faf du Plessis is giving Shikhar Dhawan a tough fight in the race for the Orange cap. If du Plessis enjoys another good outing, then he could over take Dhawan and wear the Orange cap for some time. Also, not since 2013 when Michael Hussey won the Orange Cap, has a CSK batter has finished as the top-run scorer in the league. Going by his form, du Plessis is looking in contention to clinch the Orange cap this time around.
Chennai Super Kings Weaknesses: Because du Plessis and Gaikwad have been so prolific at the top of the order, the middle-order has remained untested. Only two fifties have come from the middle order so far. One fifty was scored by Suresh Raina and the other by Ravindra Jadeja. If du Plessis and Gaikwad get out early then the middle-order will come under pressure. CSK would want to avoid exposing its middle-order to MI's
Chennai Super Kings Strengths: The opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis is giving DC’s opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw a tough fight. The pair of Gaikwad and du Plessis has together hit five fifties, 51 fours, and 14 sixes. The two batsmen rely more on timing and placement rather than attempting anything extraordinary in pursuit of quick runs. Hence, if these two batsmen get set, then it is very likely that the stage is set for CSK to put a big total on the board or chase down a targe.
Mumbai Indians Threats: Although still early in the season, MI now find themselves in a fight for the fourth spot on the points table. The form of CSK, DC, and RCB suggest that these three teams shall have no hiccups in qualifying for the playoffs. After endearing a poor start to the season, MI are now competing with KKR, PBKS, and RR for the fourth spot in the playoffs. They desperately need to win this match or else the chasing pack may overtake them.
Mumbai Indians Opportunities: The pitch at the Arun Jaitley stadium was expected to be low and slow. But on the contrary, the pitch has turned out to be relatively fast with a good bounce in it. This is the sort of wicket which MI batsmen enjoy playing on. If there is another hard bouncy track on offer, then MI have the opportunity to get a big total on the scoreboard.
Mumbai Indians Weaknesses: MI's batsmen have failed to impress this season. Only three fifties, one each by Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Quinton de Kock, have been recorded this season by MI. Hardik Pandya has just 36 runs from 6 matches. Ishan Kishan was dropped after he scored only 73 runs from 5 games. Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya haven’t faired any better. The runs should start flowing thick and fast now or else things would become tough for the team.
Mumbai IndiansStrengths: Captain Rohit Sharma would be happy that the bowling trio of Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, and Jasprit Bumrah are in some sort of wicket-taking form. Chahar is MI’s leading wicket-taker with 11 scalps. Boult has picked up 7 wickets and Bumrah has 5 wickets to his name. The bowling could look even more formidable if other bowlers start supporting these three by picking wickets regularly.
SWOT ANALYSIS OF MUMBAI INDIANS
Players have taken more responsibility this year: Dhoni on CSK's impressive run
Chennai Super Kings' pathetic run last season was the result of a longer quarantine, change in venue and lack of competitive cricket in build-up but this year the players have taken more responsibility while performing their roles, skipper MS Dhoni said on Wednesday.
Can MI get winning momentum against high-flying CSK? | IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings SWOT Analysis
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on a high-flying Chennai Super Kings in match 27 of IPL 2021 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Here is the analysis of the two teams:
