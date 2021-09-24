IPL 2021 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE: Toss delayed due to storm
IPL 2021 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE: Toss delayed due to storm
updated: Sep 24 2021, 19:15 ist
The Royal Challengers Bangalore hope to get back to winning ways as they take on the dominant Chennai Super Kings in Match 35 of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Follow DH for live ball-by-ball updates from the clash.
Strengths: CSK’s all-rounders are in great shape. The likes of Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo have all contributed with either bat or ball or both. Contribution from all-rounders has increased CSK's bowling and batting depth.
17:06
Strengths for the RCB
Strengths: RCB were reduced to just 92 by Kolkata Knight Riders butbatting remains the team's biggest strength. The performance against KKR is a minor blip. The batting lineup comprising Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers andGlenn Maxwell has together put up five fifties and one hundred this year. If these four batters are on song, then CSK bowlers would have a tough time on field.
17:05
RCB hope to bounce back after KKR defeat | IPL 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: SWOT Analysis
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) hopeto get back to winning ways as they take on the dominant Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 35 of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. CSK have got six wins from eight matches while RCB have 10 points from their eight games.
Update
It is still stormy at Sharjah and the toss has been further delayed. According to the latest IPL tweet, there will be an inspection at 7.25 PM IST.
Toss Updated
Toss has been delayed due to a passing storm.
Pitch Report
The pitch is lookingpatchy. There isnot going to get the normal sheen. The skipper winning the toss would be wanting to bowl first here. Not a batting paradise this!
Strengths for CSK
Strengths for the RCB
