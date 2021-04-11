IPL 2021 SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE: Old foes aim to get combos right in tight battle
IPL 2021 SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE: Old foes aim to get combos right in tight battle
updated: Apr 11 2021, 18:07 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2021. Follow live ball-by-ball updates from IPL's match 3 between the SunRisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
18:06
KKR SWOT ANALYSIS
18:04
SRH Threats: An injury cloud always looms large around SRH. Williamson warmed the bench at the start of last season because of an injury sustained while training. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh got injured in last year's first match and opted to skip the tournament this year. Ace pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up an injury after a few games and was ruled out. Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar had a similar story. Wriddhiman Saha was also ruled out for a crucial match.
18:03
SRH Opportunities: SRH have a poor record against KKR. Last year, they lost both league stage matches against Kolkata. This is a chance for them to hit back.
18:01
SRH Weaknesses: They are too reliant on Warner giving them blistering starts. If Warner and Williamson get out early, a relatively inexperienced middle-order can struggle in a big chase. The middle-order comprising Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar and Priyam Garg are anchor batsmen and are not known to easily send the ball out of the park.
17:59
SRH Strengths: SRH are blessed with quality overseas players. David Warner as the captain and leg-spinner Rashid Khan have sealed their places in the team. Phenomenally consistent Kane Williamson is always reliable and the English duo of Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy can tear any opposition apart. The Afghan duo of Mohammed Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman are supremely talented spinners. Then there is all-rounder Jason Holder who continues to deliver the goods with the bat and the ball.
17:57
SUNRISERS SWOT ANALYISIS
15:08
Great to have Bhuvi back in team: SRH skipper David Warner
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner on Friday said the return of senior India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will strengthen his side which is already quite balanced in all departments.
Welcome to the DH live coverage of match 3 between the SunRisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders. IPL is back in Indiaand both teams will look to make a winning start at MA Chidambaram Stadium.
KKR SWOT ANALYSIS
SRH Threats: An injury cloud always looms large around SRH. Williamson warmed the bench at the start of last season because of an injury sustained while training. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh got injured in last year's first match and opted to skip the tournament this year. Ace pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up an injury after a few games and was ruled out. Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar had a similar story. Wriddhiman Saha was also ruled out for a crucial match.
SRH Opportunities: SRH have a poor record against KKR. Last year, they lost both league stage matches against Kolkata. This is a chance for them to hit back.
SRH Weaknesses: They are too reliant on Warner giving them blistering starts. If Warner and Williamson get out early, a relatively inexperienced middle-order can struggle in a big chase. The middle-order comprising Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar and Priyam Garg are anchor batsmen and are not known to easily send the ball out of the park.
SRH Strengths: SRH are blessed with quality overseas players. David Warner as the captain and leg-spinner Rashid Khan have sealed their places in the team. Phenomenally consistent Kane Williamson is always reliable and the English duo of Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy can tear any opposition apart. The Afghan duo of Mohammed Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman are supremely talented spinners. Then there is all-rounder Jason Holder who continues to deliver the goods with the bat and the ball.
SUNRISERS SWOT ANALYISIS
Great to have Bhuvi back in team: SRH skipper David Warner
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner on Friday said the return of senior India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will strengthen his side which is already quite balanced in all departments.
Read more here
SRH need to improve record against KKR | IPL 2021 SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: SWOT Analysis
Two-time champions Kolkata open their IPL 2021 campaign against Hyderabad in the third match of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. Here's our analysis.
Read more here
Good evening! Match 3 is here!
Welcome to the DH live coverage of match 3 between the SunRisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders. IPL is back in Indiaand both teams will look to make a winning start at MA Chidambaram Stadium.