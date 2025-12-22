Christmas 2025: Audiobooks that bring the Christmas spirit to life

This holiday season isn’t just about twinkling lights and gingerbread cookies, it’s also the perfect excuse to escape into stories that make the season feel bigger, warmer and occasionally a little darker. The right audiobook can turn quiet evenings into memorable moments. Here we list audiobooks that bring together a mix of festive suspense, cozy tales and cinematic cheer - stories that make you feel the magic of holidays in unexpected ways.