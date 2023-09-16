5 DIY ideas for paper rolls

What can one do with the umpteen toilet paper rolls, usually dumped into the trash? From pencil holders to planters, there are plenty of options.
Plant holder
Sameeksha Kedarnath, who runs a nursery in Hyderabad, says that these rolls can help in transporting seedlings to bigger pots or can be used in gifting and packaging.
“You can use just one or two rolls, and either seal the bottom with paper or tape or cut the bottom in a way so as to seal it. The cardboard is eco-friendly and thus can be directly planted into a garden too if needed,” she says.
Mobile stand
Shanu K S, a Kochi-based craft hobbyist recycles paper and electronic waste to create new decor items. He says one can easily make mobile stands out of these rolls.
“Stick two rolls into another, use glue to fix them, and wait for them to dry. Draw an outline of the phone’s side on the roll horizontally, using a pencil. Use a cutter to take out this part as a strip. Smoothen it out by pasting a strip of cellotape on this portion, so that it doesn’t scratch your phone’s screen,” he explains.
Place your phone into the roll for viewing videos or even while charging.
Stationery stand
Want to make a caterpillar stationery stand? Take 7 to 8 rolls and paint them in different colours. Use paper/hard paper bits to create the caterpillar’s face and legs, and googly buttons as eyes.
“After the painted rolls are dry, stick them together to put together the caterpillar’s body, according to the colour scheme you want. After this dries, stick the face and the legs onto the body. Make sure you seal the bottom with tape or paper so that the pens/pencils do not fall off,” says Shanu.
You can use sketch pens to draw additional lines or features on the stand or add your name for a personal touch.
Figurines
Another fun and easy item to make out of these rolls is figurines. You will need poster or acrylic colours, coloured paper bits, colourful wool, buttons and beads, glue and scissors.
“From ladybugs to butterflies to Santa to reindeer, your imagination is the limit. After you have decided what you want to make, cut the necessary pieces out and use beads and wool to create definition to the character,” says Sajitha P, an arts and craft hobbyist from Bengaluru. Make sure to add a stable flat base or legs to the roll, so that it stands firm.
Make gift boxes
This easy craft can be done within minutes. Sajitha adds that these work perfectly for small items like chocolates/small jewellery pieces and trinkets etc. You can use small ribbon pieces, sequins, washi tape, and glitter to jazz these up.
“Just fold the end of the rolls inwards so as to close the ends. To make sure that these stay put, either use cellotape or ribbons to tie them together after placing the gift inside,” explains Sajitha. If you want to make bigger and longer boxes, use kitchen towel rolls.