Nita Ambani exudes regal charm at Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's haldi ceremony

Nita Mukesh Ambani, was the cynosure of all eyes at the haldi function as she dazzled in a custom Manish Malhotra antique gold ensemble.
Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotraworld
Drawing inspiration from the classic Hyderabadi kurta paired with a Khada dupatta, this bespoke creation is embellished with antique zari and timeless zardozi embroidery.
Accentuated by an intricate silver-gold Chatai technique border, she gracefully embodies regal elegance.
Her look has left fashion enthusiasts and netizens in awe, with images quickly going viral across social media platforms.
Published 08 July 2024, 16:54 IST