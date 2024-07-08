Home



Nita Ambani exudes regal charm at Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's haldi ceremony

The socialite and businesswoman Nita Ambani stunned everyone at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's haldi ceremony by donning a custom Manish Malhotra antique gold ensemble.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 July 2024, 16:54 IST

Nita Mukesh Ambani, was the cynosure of all eyes at the haldi function as she dazzled in a custom Manish Malhotra antique gold ensemble.

Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotraworld

Drawing inspiration from the classic Hyderabadi kurta paired with a Khada dupatta, this bespoke creation is embellished with antique zari and timeless zardozi embroidery.

Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotraworld

Accentuated by an intricate silver-gold Chatai technique border, she gracefully embodies regal elegance.

Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotraworld

Her look has left fashion enthusiasts and netizens in awe, with images quickly going viral across social media platforms.

Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotraworld

Published 08 July 2024, 16:54 IST
Anant AmbaniRadhika MerchantNita AmbanifashionManish Malhotra

