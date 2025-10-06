Pitch to Get Rich: JioHotstar unveils India’s first fashion-focused reality series

<p>JioHotstar is coming up with a brand new reality series, <em>Pitch to Get Rich</em>, produced by the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) and Dharmatic Entertainment. All set to stream on October 20 exclusively on JioHotstar Specials, the show reflects the platform’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge entertainment while redefining the fashion scene in India. With a massive Rs 40 crore investment pool, the series promises to turn creativity into serious business by backing the country’s next generation of fashion entrepreneurs.</p><p>In a never-before-seen format, <em>Pitch to Get Rich</em> will spotlight 14 carefully chosen founders as they showcase their ideas, tackle real-world business challenges, and compete for funding and mentorship. Exclusively on JioHotstar, the series brings together India’s biggest entertainment icons and business leaders to champion fashion entrepreneurship and inspire a new wave of innovation.</p>.<p>Bringing together an unparalleled mix of star power, industry expertise, and capital, the panel includes Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Malaika Arora as judges, mentors and investors. They are joined by leading business tycoons such as Naveen Jindal, Dhruv Sharma, Ravi Jaipuria, Darpan Sanghvi, Gaurav Dalmia, Vagish Pathak and Vinod Dugar, making this the first platform where India’s entertainment icons and industry leaders converge to champion fashion entrepreneurship.</p><p>For the first time ever, the series will highlight India’s booming fashion industry as it takes center stage in mainstream entertainment. <em>Pitch to Get Rich</em> breaks the mould, highlighting homegrown talent, celebrating innovation and putting fashion entrepreneurship in the national spotlight, premiering exclusively on Jio Hotstar starting October 20th.</p>