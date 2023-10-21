Citrusy Burrata and Pista Salad

Neha Kirpal gets chef Sanjeev Kapoor to share a recipe you can try this long weekend.
Ingredients
100 gm pomelo, peeled, cut into segments and cut into triangles
Two medium orange, peeled and cut into segments
100 gm fresh Burrata
Quarter cup of pistachios
Mixed lettuce, red radish slices as required
Crushed black pepper and greens to taste
Balsamic reduction for drizzling
Preparation
For dressing, whisk together mustard paste, lemon juice, maple syrup, salt, crushed black pepper and extra virgin olive oil in a bowl. Thickly slice the fresh burrata. Take the lettuce leaves in a large bowl, add pomelo and orange segments, and gently toss. Drizzle some of the prepared dressing and mix lightly.
Arrange the salad on a serving plate. Place the pomelo and orange segments on the sides. Place the burrata slices and arrange some red radish slices. Sprinkle roasted pistachios. Sprinkle crushed black pepper and garnish with micro greens.
Drizzle balsamic reduction and serve immediately.