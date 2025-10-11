<p>Bonda Soup is a Bengaluru specialty, a comfort classic found in many local hotels and tiffin stalls, now brought into your kitchen. This Bengaluru-style version pairs crispy urad dal bondas (fritters) with a spicy, soupy moong dal base - the contrast between crisp and soupy is what makes it uniquely satisfying.<br><br>In this video, Chef Sihi Kahi Chandru walks you through:<br><br>Preparing the urad dal bonda batter — soaking, grinding, seasoning with coconut, curry leaves, green chillies, etc.<br>Frying the bondas to golden crispness<br>Making the moong dal (hesaru bele) soup, tempered with mustard, cumin, curry leaves, ginger, tomato, turmeric, hing, and finishing with lemon & coriander<br><br>The serving ritual: placing bondas in the bowl, pouring the hot soup over, letting them soak briefly, and adding fresh garnish<br><br>Tips for texture balance (crispy yet soft inside), adjusting spice, consistency of soup, variations<br><br>Make this light yet filling, warming snack perfect for monsoons.<br><br>Bring the Bengaluru hotel classic home — try this recipe, share how it turns out, and don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe!</p> <p>Cuisines of Karnataka Season 4 is an initiative by Prajavani & Deccan Herald.<br>Presented by Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil<br>LPG Partner- Indane<br>Kitchen Partner - TTK Prestige<br>Special Partner – Bhima Jewellers<br>Snacks Partner - Lays<br>In Association with – SBI Card, Vencobb Chicken & ECO CRYSTAL WATER TREATMENT</p>