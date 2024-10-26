<p>Experience the unique flavours of Dandeli with this Chicken Kadai Roast.<br>Inspired by the Siddi community's culinary traditions, this recipe brings the taste of Karnataka’s Western Ghats to your home.<br>In this video, Aadharsh Tatpati makes this delicious dish using fresh ingredients and simple, easily available spices.</p>.<p>The Chicken Kadai Roast combines tender chicken pieces with the refreshing flavours of grated coconut, freshly chopped green chillies, and juicy tomatoes, combined with a gentle blend of spices.<br>This easy-to-follow recipe is perfect for adding a burst of flavour to your weekly meal plans.<br>Whether served as a side dish with rasam/dal and rice or as a tempting starter, the Dandeli-style Chicken Kadai Roast is sure to become a family favourite!</p>