Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestylefood and drink

Finding cues to cravings

Understanding cue reactivity and navigating it effectively can support the management of craving as it is an important antecedent of relapse, writes Rashikkha Ra Iyer
Rashikkha Ra Iyer
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 22:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2024, 22:54 IST
lifestyleFoodSpecialscravings

Follow us on :

Follow Us