'tasteatlas', an online food map released its latest ranking of best 38 wraps, featuring Kolkata's iconic Kathi Roll in the 7th place leaded by Greece's Gyros in the first place and South Korea's Sangchu Ssam in the second place.

The famous Kolkata Kathi Roll invented at the Nizam's restaurant around 1930s, is still preferred in the city. The Kathi Rolls are made of boneless meat or paneer rolled around a flatbread created as a portable, quick meal.

In contemporary world, wraps are evolved in countless numbers across cultures encompassing variety of fillings and types of flatbread.

Top 10 wraps in the world according to 'tasteatlas':

1. Gyros, Greece

Gyros tops the world list, where the etymology of the word refers to the context of how the meat is cooked on a constantly rotating vertical spit. The meat is placed in a pita bread consisting of pork and chicken (in Greece) or lamb and veal (popular in other countries) filled along with sauces such as tzatziki and vegetables such as tomatoes, onions, lettuce, and cucumbers.

2. Sangchu Ssam, South Korea

A wrap rolled in lettuce with fillings typically include rice, sliced meat, and condiments such as gochujang past, ssamjang dip, or fresh and pickled vegetables, where the main ingredient include meat or any sea foods.

3. Tantuni, Mersin, Turkiye

The go-to-destination to try the famous Tantuni, as recommended by food guides is Suat Usta 33 Mersin Tantuni in Beyoğlu, Turkey. This beloved Turkish street food made from thinly sliced beef or lamb cooked with onions, tomatoes, and spices, served in lavash with sumac and lemon.

4. Enchiladas Suizas, Mexico

The first Enchiladas Suizas was created at Sanborn restaurant in Mexico City and it was named after Swiss immigrants as they introduced dairy to Mexican cuisine. The iconic El Regreso restaurant in Mexico City, Mexico still offers a traditional version topped with a creamy sauce.

5. Carne Asada Burrito, San Diego, USA

A large flour tortilla filled with carne asada, pico de gallo, and guacamole. This iconic wrap find its perfect spot at L'Patron in Chicago, United States of America.

6. Kathi Roll, Kolkata, India

Roasted kebab meat wrapped in a flaky paratha, topped with spice, flavour, and convenience.

7. Burrito, Mexico

La Taqueria restaurant in San Francisco, United States of America is the most recommended for Mexican Burritos that offers a wheat flour tortilla filled with a hearty mix of meat, beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, and cheese.

8. Enchiladas, Mexico

Enchiladas consist of a tortilla that is usually dipped in a chile-based sauce, then stuffed with various fillings such as cheese, meat, or fish. The Café de Tacuba in Mexico City, Mexico eatery tops the list to grab the versatile dish.

9. Mulita, Mexico

Crispy tortilla filled with chunks of grilled meat, cheese, and salsa or guacamole topping is at last drizzled with lime juice. The eatery El Nuevo Tecolote in Mexicali, Mexico is highly recommended by foodies.

10. Enchiladas Mineras, Mexico

Thinly sliced meat is wrapped in pita bread with tzatziki, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, and cucumbers. Casa Valadez restaurant at Guanajuato City in Mexico wins the recommendation list.

In addition, the best notable guide of 'tasteatlas' is the 'Best Food in the World' where Murgh Makhani ranks 29th followed by Hyderabadi Briyani at 31st featured among the 100 global rankings as Indian entries.