Molto delizioso

<p>Italian cuisine has become a standout in Bengaluru, evolving significantly in recent years to offer a more authentic experience than the once-prevalent ketchup-heavy pizzas and chilli-flaked pastas. This transformation emphasises simplicity and comfort, captivating discerning diners across the city.</p>.<p>Yosuke Masuko, founder and CEO of Pizza 4P's, noted a rising demand for diverse culinary experiences upon his arrival in 2023. His observations reflect a broader trend: locals who have travelled abroad are now seeking authentic flavours closer to home.</p>.<p>Masuko's connection to Indian culture influenced his decision to expand in Bengaluru after his success in Vietnam. He recalls a memorable pizza party in Tokyo that inspired him to promote joy and connection through food.</p>.<p>Bengaluru boasts a variety of Italian eateries, each contributing to the city's culinary landscape. One notable establishment is Spettacolare, founded by Prathviraj Hegde, who aims to fill the gap for authentic Italian dishes. His restaurant has garnered a loyal clientele, showcasing Italy's culinary traditions.</p>.<p>Amandeep Singh, director of Buonoeats and the driving force behind La Gioia, shares a similar inspiration. His travels through Southern Italy ignited a passion for authentic cuisine. "The flavours of Positano and the warmth of the masserias inspired me to recreate that authenticity here," he explains, focusing on the vibrant Mediterranean culinary experiences.</p>.<p>Sudhir Sastry, managing director of Chianti Ristorante & Wine Bar, believes the city's well-travelled population drives its affinity for Italian cuisine. Signature dishes like Spaghetti Aglio e Olio and Tiramisu are crowd favourites.</p>.<p>The growing sophistication of Bengaluru's diners is evident in the words of Sara Calderoni, co-founder of Milano Ice Cream. "People are travelling more, and this helps them understand cuisines better. They now look for flavours that remind them of their experiences abroad," she observes. Although Milano is primarily known for its gelato, the brand has expanded to include Italian staples like pizza, pasta, and pastries.</p>.<p>Balancing authentic cuisine with local preferences is key for these restaurants. Masuko reveals that for their India launch, they adjusted 70% of their menu based on feedback from local tastings, recognising Indian cuisine's complexity in flavours. Chef Matteo Arvonio of Alba at JW Marriott Bengaluru also emphasises on maintaining tradition while innovating to cater to local tastes.</p>.<p>Chef Roberto Apa from The Leela Bhartiya City highlights common ingredients between Italian and Indian cuisines, such as tomatoes and garlic, fostering familiarity. He adapts dishes to appeal to local palates while maintaining authenticity. At La Gioia, Amandeep Singh discovered that blending authenticity with local tastes required a thoughtful approach. "We spent months experimenting to find the right balance. The dishes needed to stay true to their origins while also feeling familiar to the local palate," he says. The restaurant has since cultivated a loyal following, particularly for its wood-fired pizzas and hearty pastas.</p>.<p>Spettacolare is committed to authenticity, using hand-made pasta and 48-hour fermented pinsa dough. Hegde insists on sticking to traditional recipes, while Sastry acknowledges that adjustments are sometimes necessary to align with local ingredients. "Italian tomatoes are sweeter than those available in India, so we tweak our sauces to suit local tastes," he explains.</p>.<p>However, import restrictions and supply chain disruptions often pose difficulties. Yet innovative solutions have emerged. Masuko notes, "India is one of the few countries with a strong buffalo milk culture, providing a high-quality source for making fresh mozzarella and burrata daily." Spettacolare, for instance, makes its cheese in-house, ensuring that the quality of its dishes remains uncompromised. "We have a dedicated cheese room," Hegde proudly notes. Milano, too, sources half of its ingredients locally while relying on Italian suppliers for the rest.</p>.<p>As chefs adapt Italian cuisine for the local market, they focus on preserving authenticity. Simran Singh Thapar, Executive Chef at The Leela Palace, emphasises sourcing local produce to maintain traditional flavours while supporting local farmers. He highlights how Italian cuisine, centred on fresh, seasonal ingredients, can be healthy when consumed in moderation.</p>.<p>With this rich culinary evolution, Bengaluru's Italian scene continues to thrive, blending authenticity with local tastes to delight food lovers.</p>.<p><em>(The author is a Bengaluru-based hospitality professional, food lover, and travel enthusiast.)</em></p>