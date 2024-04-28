On a royal food trail in Bhopal

As we savour the chai at the famous Raju Tea Stall overlooking the old city, I ask Ajay the same question I had asked many people I met about the signature street food of Bhopal. I was hoping for a different answer but he said, “There is none!” The cuisine of Bhopal was birthed in the royal kitchens decades ago and evolved with each Begum bringing in a speciality from where she belonged. Bhopali cuisine is a mix of Lucknowi and Hyderabadi food which is not very mild and not very spicy. The food is rich in aroma, vibrant in colour, and bursting with flavours. While the names of dishes reflect influences from across India, the taste is uniquely distinguished.