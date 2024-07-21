Pottering around with old pots & pans

While this exchange, in a way, had set the tone for sustainable practices in everyday households, especially the concept that many of us are embracing these days — making space for something new by letting go of something that doesn’t serve us — it makes me wonder about the lifespan and lifecycle of a used kitchen utensil. I don’t have all the answers, but I can safely say that my mother had ingenious ways to revive or repurpose every other object she owned around the kitchen. In her Martha Stewart-esque manner, she’d go about soaking old jam bottles in hot water and soda to remove the labels and reuse them as spice containers, turning empty ketchup bottles into oil decanters, fashioning vases out of dented copper jugs and pots, and finding some use or the other for plastic dabbas (storing rangoli powders) and glass bowls that had given way at the rim (holders for steel wool scrub pads).