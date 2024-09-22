Savouring the essence of Nagaland

A warren of stalls and makeshift shops, I found everything from the aforementioned anishi, axone and all kinds of edible bamboo — from the conical tender shoots to the fermented bastenga, available here. I even managed to pick up a half-kilogram bag of black rice, a jar of Naga chili-beef thathu and a kilogram of the freshest oyster mushrooms to bring back home, for a mere Rs 100 each. But what really piqued my curiosity at the market was the sheer volume of seemingly ‘exotic’ critters sold here for consumption. From dried-up freshwater eels and tiny frogs, to bee larvae still wriggling in their honeycomb homes. There were even baskets of pointed shell fresh snails that I was told cause intoxication when cooked in a certain way. Having no need for any kind of intoxication, I headed to the airport. Satiated. But, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t already intoxicated. The sights, smells and yes, tastes of Nagaland had done their number on me... and continue to do so.